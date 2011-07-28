Saints Sign Draft Picks

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The agent for Saints third-round draft

choice Johnny Patrick says his client has agreed to contract terms.

Agent Andy Simms says the cornerback out of Louisville agreed to

the deal Thursday, the same day the Saints reported for training

camp.

Earlier, the Saints announced agreements with seventh-round

draft choices Greg Romeus and Nate Bussey.

Romeus is a 6-foot-5, 267-pound defensive end out of Pittsburgh,

where he was among the Panthers' top defensive players before back

and knee injuries caused him to miss most of his senior season.

As a junior, he was the 2009 co-Big East defensive player of the

year, with 43 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for losses and eight

sacks.

Bussey is a 6-2, 220-pound linebacker out of Illinois.