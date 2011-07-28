Saints Sign Draft Picks

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The agent for Saints third-round draft
choice Johnny Patrick says his client has agreed to contract terms.
Agent Andy Simms says the cornerback out of Louisville agreed to
the deal Thursday, the same day the Saints reported for training
camp.
Earlier, the Saints announced agreements with seventh-round
draft choices Greg Romeus and Nate Bussey.
Romeus is a 6-foot-5, 267-pound defensive end out of Pittsburgh,
where he was among the Panthers' top defensive players before back
and knee injuries caused him to miss most of his senior season.
As a junior, he was the 2009 co-Big East defensive player of the
year, with 43 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for losses and eight
sacks.
Bussey is a 6-2, 220-pound linebacker out of Illinois.
