Man arrested for attempted car jacking in Sulphur

Calcasieu Parish Deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for an attempted carjacking and attempted armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning in Sulphur.

Deputies arrested Jeremy L. Comeaux, 18, early Wednesday morning outside of a business on the corner of Highway 108 and Ash Street.

Deputies say a resident spotted a suspicious man dressed in black roaming around the neighborhood around 3:00 a.m.

After arriving, deputies found Comeaux sleeping in an SUV outside the business. Authorities say he gained access to the vehicle by breaking the driver's side window with a rock.

Deputies recovered a stolen handgun, the same one they believe Comeaux used in the attempted carjacking from the previous day.

Witnesses identified Comeaux as the suspect in the attempted carjacking.

Authorities say a lot can be learned from a crime like this.

"People will tell you anything and certainly the Christian thing and moral thing to do is to try to help another person, but in today's world if you don't know them and you're not familiar with them and their actions, you don't know who you're picking up," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "I just caution people to be very careful. I don't think that's a practice people should do in today's time."

Comeaux faces 10 charges, including 2 counts of attempted armed robbery; 2 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm; 1 count of aggravated criminal damage to property; 1 count of motor vehicle theft; 2 counts of simple burglary; 1 count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and 1 count of criminal damage to property.

Comeaux's bond has been set for $560,000.

