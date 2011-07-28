Man arrested for attempted car jacking in Sulphur - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man arrested for attempted car jacking in Sulphur

Jeremy L. Comeaux (Source: CPSO) Jeremy L. Comeaux (Source: CPSO)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish Deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for an attempted carjacking and attempted armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning in Sulphur.

Deputies arrested Jeremy L. Comeaux, 18, early Wednesday morning outside of a business on the corner of Highway 108 and Ash Street.

Deputies say a resident spotted a suspicious man dressed in black roaming around the neighborhood around 3:00 a.m.

After arriving, deputies found Comeaux sleeping in an SUV outside the business. Authorities say he gained access to the vehicle by breaking the driver's side window with a rock.

Deputies recovered a stolen handgun, the same one they believe Comeaux used in the attempted carjacking from the previous day.

Witnesses identified Comeaux as the suspect in the attempted carjacking.

Authorities say a lot can be learned from a crime like this.

"People will tell you anything and certainly the Christian thing and moral thing to do is to try to help another person, but in today's world if you don't know them and you're not familiar with them and their actions, you don't know who you're picking up," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "I just caution people to be very careful. I don't think that's a practice people should do in today's time."

Comeaux faces 10 charges, including 2 counts of attempted armed robbery; 2 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm; 1 count of aggravated criminal damage to property; 1 count of motor vehicle theft; 2 counts of simple burglary; 1 count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and 1 count of criminal damage to property.

Comeaux's bond has been set for $560,000.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly