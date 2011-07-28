Saints Reggie Bush traded to Dolphins

By Richard Doss

Saints running back Reggie Bush has been traded to the Miami Dolphins.

An overnight deal was struck between the Dolphins and Saints. The deal was contingent on Bush signing a new contract with Miami which Bush agreed to this morning.

Bush, a first round draft pick for the Saints, is headed to Miami after five seasons. During his five seasons he had 524 carries for 2,090 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

Compensation for New Orleans was not released at this time. Keep up with this story on the KPLC Sports Facebook page and on KPLCtv.com.

