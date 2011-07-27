Mosquito problem in Calcasieu Parish

The mosquito population has increased in Calcasieu Parish according to the Mosquito Control office in Lake Charles.

Director of Mosquito Control Scott Willis said the recent rainfall has brought in greater numbers of salt water marsh mosquitoes.

Willis said the mosquitoes breed in the marshlands and then travel throughout the rest of the Parish.

"Salt marsh mosquitoes can move about 20 miles in a night," Willis said.

Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control said it's important to empty containers that may have collected rainwater because standing water can result in a breeding ground for mosquitoes.