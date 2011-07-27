LC Charter Academy officials prep for upcoming school year - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LC Charter Academy officials prep for upcoming school year

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles Charter Academy teachers and administrators are busy preparing for the school's upcoming grand opening.

While they haven't announced what day classes will begin, school officials are confident everything will be ready to go, including the school's temporary building on Power Center Parkway, which is currently being remodeled.

"We will begin the movement of equipment, desks, furniture and textbooks, all of that will begin next week starting August 3rd," said Lake Charles Charter Academy Principal Pam Quebodeaux.

This week, the academy's entire teaching staff is being trained in the educational model of Charter Schools USA. The training is taking place in temporary office space on Prien Lake Road.

"We're learning how to plan lessons and the standards based grading and Robert Marzano's high-yield instructional strategy, a lot of the processes of what we'll be using at Lake Charles Charter Academy," said Quebodeaux.

When the academy opens, 637 students in grades K-6 will make up the student body.  Officials said grades 7-8 will be added once the school's $8 million permanent facility is completed. They hope to break ground on that project in October.

"Our temporary location will not have all the features that our new school will have," said Quebodeaux. "[But] we have an excellent teaching staff. We're not going to be short on teachers or curriculum or the lessons that will be taught."

Quebodeaux said teachers should begin setting up their classrooms sometime during the week of August 8th.  She also said plans are being made for a meet and great for students, parents and teachers. She said that will most-likely take place one week before school starts.

She urges parents and students to stay tuned to local media in the coming days and weeks for finalized dates.

