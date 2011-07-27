Fire truck gets stuck in ditch

Lake Charles Firefighters found themselves in a bind Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters in South Lake Charles were responding to a trailer fire on Ryan Road during that heavy down pour. According to officials visibility was extremely low and as the truck was turning in the driveway the shoulder gave out and the back end of the truck got stuck in the ditch.

"We had one of our super tankers. It carries about 1500 gallons of water and it got stuck so we had to call for some heavy duty equipment to pick it up out of the ditch, but the truck is okay. No damage to it," said District Chief Tommy Thomas.

Officials said the trailer was abandoned and the fire contained. No one was hurt.

