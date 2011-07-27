Sulphur man accused of rape, tattooing minor

Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I'm keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico.
The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town. He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000. That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure. Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government. Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...
An estimated 10,000 pounds of boiled crawfish will be served up at the 2018 Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival according to a news release. The event at the Lake Charles Civic Center starts Friday April 13th and runs through Sunday April 15th. Along with the crawfish there will be cajun and zydeco music along with a midway carnival. The musical lineup includes Keith Frank and Soileau Zydeco Band and Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin' Cajuns. For more inf...
The trial of Woodrow Karey is moving full speed ahead. The state has rested its case and the defense is moving ahead with its side: that Karey killed Ronald Harris in self defense and that it was justifiable homicide.
