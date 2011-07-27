Sulphur man accused of rape, tattooing minor

A Sulphur man has been accused of multiple crimes after a 13-year-old girl accused him of raping her twice and forcefully tattooing her four times.

Authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint regarding the indecent acts allegedly committed between November 2010 and January 2011.

The girl reportedly said 26-year-old John W. Billiot of Sulphur raped her twice. The girl also stated Billiot tattooed his name on her right calf, her mother's name on her left calf, and two other tattoos on her body against her will.

Billiot was charged on Tuesday with two counts of forcible rape and four counts of tattooing of a minor.

A judge set his bond at $900,000.

Billiot has been incarcerated at the Calcasieu Correctional Center since February 19 after a Grand Jury indicted him for attempted second degree murder, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated battery and armed robbery with a firearm - stemming from two separate incidents in January where Billiot allegedly used a baseball bat in the beating of two juvenile boys and a man.

