Sulphur Burglary

Two people remain on the run from authorities. They're accused of playing a part in a home burglary attempt north of Sulphur.

It all started around 6 Tuesday morning on Royer loop. A resident discovered a man inside his home. The intruder was picked up by a car with two men and a woman. The man who discovered the intruder chased them until the suspect's car crashed in a neighbors yard. Investigators say the intruder was dropped off before the crash...while a man and a woman fled into the woods.

The driver of the car, 26 year old Jonathan Lejuine of Hackberry, and one of the passengers, 31 year old Nathan McDonald of DeQuincy were arrested at the scene of the accident. The intruder and the woman remain on the loose.