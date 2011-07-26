Two Cowboys Sign NFL Contracts

LAKE CHARLES - Linebacker Deron Minor and defensive back Devin Holland, two members of McNeese State's 2010 football team, signed professional football contracts Tuesday and immediately reported to mini-camps.

Minor signed with the Chicago Bears and Holland with the Tampa Bay Bucs. Minor will work as linebacker and Holland as a safety. Both players signed as free agents.

During a four year career with the Cowboys, Minor developed into one of the top linebackers in McNeese history. The native of Beaumont, TX, concluded his career with 345 tackles to put him No. 7 on the all-time McNeese list.

In 2010 he led the team with 111 tackles that included 4.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks.

He played in 49 games for the Cowboys and had a single game high of 17 tackles which he made last season against both Cal Poly and Central Arkansas. He also had 12 tackles in 2008 against North Carolina and 12 against Tulane in 2009.

Minor recorded double figure tackles in 12 games during his career.

Holland, a native of Baton Rouge, played two years for the Cowboys after transferring from Tulane in 2009. This past season he missed the first three games because of an injury and was credited with 27 tackles that included five tackles for a loss and a sack. He had five passes broken up, three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

In his first year with the Cowboys he made 45 tackles, had two sacks and a forced fumble. His single game high was an eight tackle effort against Nicholls and six against Appalachian State in the 2009 season.

During a two year period at Tulane he was named to the C-USL all-freshman team.