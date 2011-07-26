Cards Fold Astros Again

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Albert Pujols got the St. Louis Cardinals off
to a quick start with a two-run first inning homer, and starter
Jake Westbrook made it hold up with six innings of one-run ball as
the Cardinals defeated the slumping Houston Astros 3-1 on Tuesday
night.
Pujols hit the first pitch he saw from Houston starter Brett
Myers on a line to left center field. The ball appeared to hit the
top of the wall, but was ruled a home run by third base umpire Mike
DiMuro. Houston center fielder Michael Bourn and left fielder
Carlos Lee rushed in to dispute the call, which was subsequently
reviewed by replay and upheld for Pujols' 23rd homer.
It was the third time in the last six games that Pujols has
homered in the first inning.
