Cards Fold Astros Again

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Albert Pujols got the St. Louis Cardinals off

to a quick start with a two-run first inning homer, and starter

Jake Westbrook made it hold up with six innings of one-run ball as

the Cardinals defeated the slumping Houston Astros 3-1 on Tuesday

night.

Pujols hit the first pitch he saw from Houston starter Brett

Myers on a line to left center field. The ball appeared to hit the

top of the wall, but was ruled a home run by third base umpire Mike

DiMuro. Houston center fielder Michael Bourn and left fielder

Carlos Lee rushed in to dispute the call, which was subsequently

reviewed by replay and upheld for Pujols' 23rd homer.

It was the third time in the last six games that Pujols has

homered in the first inning.