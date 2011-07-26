National Hurricane Museum needs voter approval

The National Hurricane Museum and Science Center board members announced Tuesday their new website initiative for the proposed plans to build the museum on the shore of Lake Charles.

Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach said the project is estimated to cost about 68 million dollars, but must pass by a vote of approval through the voters of Lake Charles before development plans can move forward. Board members said the vote is not for any new tax, but to move the building site closer to the downtown area.

The museum will be the only science center that can save lives through education of meteorology, ecology and biology.

"This is an opportunity to stretch, to reach, to believe and to accomplish," Roach said.

