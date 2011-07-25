Edwards' fiancee confirms wedding plans

GONZALES, La. (AP) - Edwin Edwards is walking down the aisle for a third time this week. Trina Grimes Scott, Edwards' fiancee, confirmed Monday to The Associated Press that she and Louisiana's former governor will exchange wedding vows on Friday at an undisclosed location.

Scott says about 10 guests will witness the ceremony but she wouldn't say who would officiate the occasion. No media will be allowed.

Edwards served eight years in prison for a bribery and extortion scheme to rig riverboat casino licenses.

Scott, who is 32, befriended the 83-year-old groom-to-be while he was in prison. The couple currently lives together in Gonzales.

The wedding, Edwards' third, is scheduled a day before a grand 84th birthday party for Edwards with hundreds of people in New Orleans' French Quarter.

