Ryan Streetscape moving right along - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ryan Streetscape moving right along

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

As the Ryan Street Streetscape project continues to move north Lake Charles City officials update their projected schedule for the upcoming phases. The 15 phase project is currently in Phase 3 (Clarence to Kirby). City officials said Phase 3 should wrap up on September 6th.

Phase 4 (East side from Kirby to Broad Street) will begin on August 30th and last approximately 60 days with an anticipated deadline of November 5th. Phase 5 (Pujo Street intersection) should be underway by then - it's slated to begin on October 29th with an anticipated deadline of December 8th.

Phase 5 will shut down Ryan Street at the Pujo intersection as crews work 7 days a week to finish the intricate medallion brick work design. During Phase 5 Pujo Street, which is a one-way street, will temporarily be a two-way street from Ryan to Bilbo to accommodate area businesses and residents.

"Our main concern is parking and access for our customers that come to the salon," said Blane Bourgeois, Salon Mixx Owner.

"If we can figure out some way to get around that I really don't have a problem because I feel that in the end this is going to be so much of an improvement for the downtown area," said Barbara DuBose, The Perfect Fit Boutique owner.

At the forefront of Phase 5 is Pujo Street Cafe, but owner Dan Schaad said he shares those concerns but is confident they'll make it work.

"They've kind of been experimenting with Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the project. And I'm pretty confident by the time they get down here that everything will go pretty much as planned. You kind of have to expect the unexpected," said Schaad. 

Phase 6 (West side of from Kirby to Broad Street) is scheduled to begin on November 30th and last until February 6, 2012.

Officials say these timelines are conservative and they hope to beat the deadlines weather permitting. 

