Family of alleged shooter sends their prayers, speaks out - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Family of alleged shooter sends their prayers, speaks out

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's been three days since the double shooting at Ross Dress For Less on West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The family of the alleged shooter spoke with KPLC and expressed their deep regret regarding the actions of their loved one, alleged shooter Sharonda Obey.

Rhonda Allen is Sharonda Obey's mother. We caught up with her tonight as she was reading her bible to Sharonda's 9 year old daughter, Audriana. Allen was heard telling her granddaughter, "There's still a God and something good can still come out of this situation".

That good she is referring to is the message of getting out of domestic violence and getting help for bipolar disorder.  Rhonda says her daughter was diagnosed by her doctor three years ago with bipolar disorder. She says the diagnosis came about after Sharonda attempted suicide. According to her mother, Sharonda has been depressed ever since the death of her other child.

Family says Sharonda got involved with a person who she was deeply in love with. And that love, according to family members, turned deadly. (See web extra for more explanation.)

Police say Sharonda Obey turned herself in. 

Here's a mini transcript of what Sharonda Obey's mother had to say:

"The morning that it all happened, I spoke to my daughter. I wasn't aware of any negativity on her mind or that anybody could be harmed or hurt. We had a normal conversation".

Question: Why did you bring her to Ross?

"I just thought I was taking her to a job interview".

Question: What did you think when you saw people running towards the parking lot?

"I knew it was something bad from the look on the people's faces. It was like you were watching a bad show on television. I jumped out of the car to go check on my child."

Question: Didn't you wonder what happened when Sharonda got into the car?

"I didn't question her because of what I had just seen with people running out. That scared me! I wanted to get away from there".

Question: What happened when officers caught up with Sharonda at the bank?

"Told her to lower to the floor and that's when reality hit".

Obey's 9 year old daughter, Audriana Obey says, "I think about not seeing my mom, her being away from me.  She told me that she is sorry to put me in this position and she says that she loves me and asked me to be strong and not to cry".

Audriana Obey's picture is in the American Press as she made the Honor Roll at her elementary school.  Meanwhile, her mom Sharonda Obey is being held on $300,000 bail.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly