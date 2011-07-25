Gridiron 39 roasts local politicians & newsmakers - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Gridiron 39 roasts local politicians & newsmakers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

From the fire at Millennium Park to former Governor Edwin Edwards being released from prison - it was all big news and fair game for this year's 39th Gridiron production. Members of the Southwest Louisiana Ad & Press Club poked fun at this year's newsmakers through song and skits.

"You can't do anything that is private, but if it is in the news it's fair game. And usually we have enough material we are throwing stuff out," explained S.J. Gomez. 

"We all get together. We take a lot of time from our families, but it's all worth it in the end and we enjoy roasting the politicians and they enjoy being roasted. In fact they would probably pay us to roast them," said Jolyn Slate.  

But politicians aren't the only ones getting grilled. The 7 News Sunrise crew did their bit with an appearance by Agnes DeRouen (aka: Lee Peck dressed in a wig and wearing a jacket covered in brooches - Agnes' signature). 

The laughs add up to big dollars for scholarships for students studying Mass Communications at McNeese State University and Graphic Design at SOWELA. The donation to education is one of the main reasons Vera Hollier joined the cast 17 years ago.

"At the time I had two teenage daughters who were about to start at McNeese. So I just wanted to give back, but at the same time I'm really a ham and I love the laughter," said Hollier.

It takes about six months of logistics to get the show ironed out and a whole lot of practice and direction from Brett Downer, who is directing his 13th Gridiron.

"It's great to work with so many people of the media: television, print and radio all come together. They are competitors by day sometimes by cast members of the Gridiron by night," said Downer.  

Ruthie Broussard, 89, has been in all 39 Gridiron's in some fashion. She started out behind the scenes but eventually found her calling.

"I just love this crowd. Well you can see how they beat me up tonight," said Broussard. "I used to take tickets and serve drinks, and then I got on stage and I was hooked. I just love the people. I love the people I work with in the cast... I really do."

Among some of the other newsmakers poked fun at:
The Target Hippie Bus People; Coyotes in South Lake Charles; Calcasieu's version of American Idol; Swamp People meet the Kardashions; Jim Beam's commentary (a crowd favorite)

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly