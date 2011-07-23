Retail store reopens doors after shooting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Retail store reopens doors after shooting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Police arrested 26-year-old Sharonda Obey Friday after they say she opened gunfire inside Ross Dress For Less hitting two employees.

Both of the victims are still hospitalized. One is in stable condition at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and the other is in critical conditions at Christus St. Patrick's.

Obey has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and her bail is set at $300,000; $150,000 for each count.

The Ross store closed Friday after the incident, but reopened its doors Saturday. Shoppers still went out to the Prien Lake Shopping Plaza despite the shooting on Friday. 

"We can't allow things to stop us from going along with our daily routine," Lake Charles resident Sharonda Lewis said. Lewis said that violence, such as what happened Friday, could happen anywhere.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

