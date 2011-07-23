UPDATE: Church Point man wanted for rape and kidnapping arrested

A 26 year old Church Point man wanted by authorities in Acadia Parish for an alleged rape and kidnapping was arrested by the Lake Charles Police Department earlier today.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon, Reginald Robins of N Wilson Street, Church Point was arrested after authorities in Lake Charles received information through Crime Stoppers of Robins whereabouts.

Robins was arrested without incident and will be transported back to Acadia Parish where he will be placed in the Acadia Parish Jail charged with Simple Kidnapping and Rape.

According to Melancon, Robins was allegedly driving a pick-up truck in the city of Church Point Friday when he stopped at a red light on Martin Luther King Drive and drug the 28 year old victim out of her motor vehicle and into the truck he was driving.

Melancon stated that Robins then drove to a rural area north of Church Point where he beat and raped the victim. The victim was then left at the scene where a passing motorist rendered assistance and transported her to the Church Point Department. Acadian Ambulance then transported the victim to the Acadia-St. Landry Hospital in Church Point where she was treated and released.