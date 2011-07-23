Astros Drop Second Straight to Cubbies

CHICAGO (AP) - Randy Wells pitched six strong innings to earn

his first win since April 4 and Geovany Soto added a solo shot and

an RBI single in the ninth to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 5-1

victory over the major league-worst Houston Astros on Saturday

afternoon.

Marlon Byrd also homered for the Cubs, who will try to win three

in a row on Sunday for the first time this season.

The Astros have lost 14 of its last 18 road games and six

straight overall.

Wells (2-3) allowed one run on five hits. He struck out four and

pitched around two walks.

Astros starter Wandy Rodriguez (6-7) pitched seven innings,

allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out seven and walked

one.