Astros Drop Second Straight to Cubbies

CHICAGO (AP) - Randy Wells pitched six strong innings to earn
his first win since April 4 and Geovany Soto added a solo shot and
an RBI single in the ninth to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 5-1
victory over the major league-worst Houston Astros on Saturday
afternoon.
Marlon Byrd also homered for the Cubs, who will try to win three
in a row on Sunday for the first time this season.
The Astros have lost 14 of its last 18 road games and six
straight overall.
Wells (2-3) allowed one run on five hits. He struck out four and
pitched around two walks.
Astros starter Wandy Rodriguez (6-7) pitched seven innings,
allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out seven and walked
one.
