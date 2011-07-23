Welsh Police investigating overnight shooting death

Welsh Police are investigating an overnight murder at a home on Willard Street. Lorenzo Horne, 19, of Welsh, was found dead inside the home around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Horne's girlfriend, Lexie Vincent, tells 7 News she was in the house asleep in the bed next to Horne when she woke up and found him slumped on floor. She called police. Horne was shot several times, but his girlfriend and three children she was babysitting were left unharmed.

Police Chief Tommy Chaisson said they did bring a man in for questioning but he was later released. The same man spoke to KPLC to clear his name. So far no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

KPLC's Victoria Waterman was on scene where she talked with the victim's mom, Eva Horne. His mom and grandmother (Tina Horne) were surrounded by family and friends who remembered Lorenzo as a sweet young man. The family says that outside of work, Lorenzo went to church and played sports. His mom wished she could have seen her son grow older to get married and have his own children some day - but because of a murderer, that wish will never be granted.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.