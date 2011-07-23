Motorcyclist injured after hitting car

A motorcycle accident on Highway 14 near 6th Street sends the motorcyclist to the hospital. It happened around 1:15 p.m.

According to an eyewitness who was traveling northbound on Highway 14 next to the motorcycle when a late model green Honda Accord pulled out in front of traffic causing the motorcyclist to put on his breaks and hit the side of the car. The motorcyclist flipped over the trunk of the car and landed on the pavement.

A registered nurse at a nearby plasma center came out to assist until Acadian Ambulance paramedics arrived on scene. According to the witness the victim was banged up pretty bad and had severe injuries to his arm.

We're told the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Lake Charles Police are investigating. No word if anyone was ticketed.

