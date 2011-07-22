Astros Get Doubled up in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Aramis Ramirez and Alfonso Soriano hit
fifth-inning homers and the Chicago Cubs beat the Houston Astros
4-2 on Friday.
Ramirez's 18th homer capped Chicago's four-run rally in the
inning. Soriano started the inning with a solo shot, his 15th of
the season.
Cubs starter Carlos Zambrano (7-5) won for just the second time
since May 26 and improved to 16-8 against Houston, the most wins
against the Astros by an active pitcher.
Zambrano went six innings, allowing nine hits and two runs,
striking out three and walking one.
Houston's Bud Norris (5-7) took the loss in his first career
start at Wrigley Field. He gave up nine hits in 6 1-3 innings,
allowing four runs and striking out five.
Michael Bourn had three hits and two stolen bases.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.