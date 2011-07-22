Astros Get Doubled up in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Aramis Ramirez and Alfonso Soriano hit

fifth-inning homers and the Chicago Cubs beat the Houston Astros

4-2 on Friday.

Ramirez's 18th homer capped Chicago's four-run rally in the

inning. Soriano started the inning with a solo shot, his 15th of

the season.

Cubs starter Carlos Zambrano (7-5) won for just the second time

since May 26 and improved to 16-8 against Houston, the most wins

against the Astros by an active pitcher.

Zambrano went six innings, allowing nine hits and two runs,

striking out three and walking one.

Houston's Bud Norris (5-7) took the loss in his first career

start at Wrigley Field. He gave up nine hits in 6 1-3 innings,

allowing four runs and striking out five.

Michael Bourn had three hits and two stolen bases.