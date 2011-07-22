Fire destroys historic Carlyss home

CARLYSS, LA(KPLC) –Fire destroyed a home in Carlyss that dates back to the 19th century Friday night.

The blaze at the home on Jay Duhon Road broke out around 5:00pm, and it took firefighters from five departments to bring it under control. Firefighters say they wasn't a nearby fire hydrant so water had to be shuttled to the fire.

The home was unique. We're told it was originally a one room school that dated back to the 1800's. More rooms were added when it was turned into a home.

Nobody was at home when the fire broke out, and there's no official word of a cause.

