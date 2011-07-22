Berdon-Campbell building, owner speaks - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Berdon-Campbell building, owner speaks

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A very familiar scene of birds flying on and off the Berdon-Campbell building. It sits right next door to what's now known as Muller's Lofts in downtown Lake Charles, La. Lori Marinovich, Director of Lakefront Downtown Development for City of Lake Charles, says "The Berdon-Campbell building is one of the very important historic national registered buildings in the downtown lakefront area".

That explains why critics of the building will never see the building get torn down even though there are visible broken windows, graffiti and bird droppings around the building's perimeter.

In the 1930s, the building was a furniture store.  However, in the 1940s, the building had some type of affiliation with the then Muller's Department store.  Over time, there were various owners and today, it is owned by Timothy Vaughan. 

"Sha Sha's of Creole" restaurant on Ryan Street shares a parking lot with the Berdon-Campbell building.  Sha Sha's (sha is pronounced like the first syllable in 'shatter') co-owner Sherry Styron says she had quite a few customers complain about the Berdon-Campbell's overhang and bird droppings as restaurant patrons walk to her restaurant. However, she assures her customers that the downtown development is a work in progress. And just this past week, the building's owner removed the overhang canopy due to severe damage from weather and birds.

When owner, Tim Vaughan is asked what is holding him up from doing more now, he says that he is trying to acquire the parking lot behind him from AT&T. But he says owners of that AT&T space haven't been very responsive. 

Vaughan has owned the building for the past 15 years.  He would like to turn Berdon-Campbell into a hotel.

And when this reporter asked if he had anything else to add for his critics, Vaughan's answer was simple:

(Vaughan:) "It's not finished. Wait."

On August 10th, the city of Lake Charles will hold a meeting to address concerns on those holding historic buildings. Marinovich says, "we will create some guidelines that can be incorporated into our development code and we are going to invite the public to come participate in that meeting. Those codes will be enforced".

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly