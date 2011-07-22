Veterans benefits, information you really need to know - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Veterans benefits, information you really need to know

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Veterans and their families gathered together to get the latest information for veterans' benefits.  The meetings were held at various locations including Post 551 on Enterprise Blvd in Lake Charles, La.

Marialisa Edwards, Veteran of Operation OEF says, "There is a lot of information out there but for the older veterans, especially Vietnam veterans and older, that information is not readily available. They don't get on the internet quite as much as some of us [younger] do, so there needs to be another forum".

Roy Weldon, Commander 7321 VFW in Lake Charles says he plans on holding many more of these information sessions in the near future.

There are 297,700 veterans in the state of Louisiana. And some of these veterans face a myriad of issues including healthcare and homelessness.  Because of these issues, people like Christy Callens of SWLA War Veterans Home and Danna Bolderon and Wilfred Gallien Jr. of Department of Veterans Affairs in Alexandria, LA came in to speak.

Callens says that the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home is a quality facility available to veterans for end of life care. Spouses of veterans and Gold Star parents are now eligible to go to the home as well.  It is essentially a nursing home that doesn't take medicaid.  Independent veterans who still drive and have their own vehicles are welcome.

The Dept. of VA in Alexandria announced their 5 year initiative to end homelessness. They have put a Homeless Veterans Employment Program in place.

Wilfred Gallien Jr. is the homeless program specialist. He shared his own very personal story of being homeless just 7 years ago. Now he has a Masters degree and looking forward to his Doctorate.  The Web Extra will have his entire testimony along with officials commenting on the veterans benefits and contact information.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly