Lake Charles woman charged with attempted first degree murder

A Lake Charles woman was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder in Ross Dress For Less at the Prien Lake shopping plaza.

The woman, identified as 26-year-old Sharonda Obey, opened gunfire in the store hitting an employee and a customer.

Police arrested Obey at a bank on Ryan Street, where she turned herself in to Lake Charles Police.

One of the victims went to Christus St. Patrick's Hospital and is in critical condition. The other victim is at Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

