Dry Creek man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

Authorities in Beauregard Parish arrested a Dry Creek man last Wednesday for multiple sex crime charges involving a juvenile.

30-year-old Jesse W. Willis was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of sexual battery following an investigation by the BPSO sex crimes unit.

A complaint was received by authorities claiming Willis had inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old female.

Willis was taken to the Beauregard Parish jail. His bond was set at $90,000.

