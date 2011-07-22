Grand Jury returns 'no true bill' in Jessica Love case

The Calcasieu District Attorney confirmed the Grand Jury returned a 'no true bill' in the case of Jessica Love.

A 'no true bill' means that she will not be indicted. The grand jury did not feel there was enough evidence to hold her on the charges.

Jessica Love had been arrested for second degree murder after an altercation with Lawrence Edward Bryant, 22, of Lake Charles. Bryant had been stabbed in the chest and died a short time later at a local hospital from his injuries.

At the time of the initial arrest Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said, "Facts at the scene does not match information that was received through either the suspect or maybe witnesses or things along those lines. We know from our experience and facts at the scene that evidence does not lie."