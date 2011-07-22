Shooting suspect to face two attempted murder charges

The following is a news release from Lake Charles Police Department regarding the shooting on the morning of July 22nd at the Ross Dress for Less

The suspect arrested after a shooting that happened around noon on Friday at the Ross Dress for Less in Lake Charles has been identified.

26-year-old Sharonda Obey was arrested by deputies with the Lake Charles Police Department at the Whitney Bank location on Ryan Street. An official says Obey went to the bank and was in the lobby wanting to turn herself in to authorities after the shooting. She has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. Her bond was set at $300,000.

Two female victims were injured in the shooting. One of them was transported to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for treatment. The other was taken to Christus St. Patrick Hospital.

One is in critical condition - the other is in serious condition.

Officials believe that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

A manager at Ross Dress for Less confirms that the store will be closed for the rest of Friday. No word on when they will reopen.

