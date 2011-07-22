Swamp People casting in DeRidder

History Channel's "Swamp People" is on the lookout for new swampers and will be holding a casting call in DeRidder.

Swamp People is a television show on the History Channel television network. It follows swampers on the bayou as they hunt alligators for 30 days every year.

Recruiters are looking for licensed Louisiana alligator hunters with at least 50 tags. Additionally, they are looking for "any interesting folks who live off the land or earn their living in the swamp - the unique people that can only be found in the swamps of Louisiana."

The casting call will be held on Saturday, July 30th from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Cecil's Cajun Kitchen on 120 West 1st Street, 70634 in DeRidder.