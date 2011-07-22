Woman dies in Beauregard Parish crash

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

On July 21, 2011, at approximately 10:30 p.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash on Foreman Road near Trahan Road in Beauregard Parish that claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman from Longville.

Investigating troopers report that a 2003 Chevrolet Blazer driven by 19-year-old Brittany Karschnick of Longville was traveling south on Trahan road when she lost control for unknown reasons. Karschnick attempted to regain control but the vehicle she was driving traveled though a ditch, struck a stop sign, then overturned onto its roof before striking a tree.

Karschnick, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed as a result of her injuries. Two passengers in her vehicle who were wearing seatbelts sustained minor and moderate injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Karschnick and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.