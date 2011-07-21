Water park construction resumes

The Little Kahuna water park will resume construction within the next few weeks.

The reason for the delay is due to invalid permits surrounding the waterlines. Project Manager David LeJeune said that he didn't find out about the invalid permit until nine months after construction began.

"The agencies had changes in their outlook of what was going on and with changes you have new engineering and delays," LeJeune said.

Now that the permit is almost approved, construction can now continue on the park's site.

Executive Director of Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development Marion Fox said getting the permit is a long process, but looks forward to the park opening.

"We're doing everything in our power to make sure that it opens," Fox said.

The construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, just in time to open for the next summer season.

