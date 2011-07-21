Benefits Veterans are entitled to but don't know about

Veterans gathered in SWLA regarding benefits.

Christy Allen of SWLA War Veterans Home says veterans, "Interested to know there is a still a quality facility available to them for end of life care. They are also are interested to know that spouses of veterans are now eligible to go to our home as well as Gold Star parents."

Allens says, "The war veteran home is essentially a nursing home but we don't take medicaid so that differentiates us as well as us being able to accommodate independent veterans who still drive and have their vehicle."

The Dept. of VA in Alexandria announced their 5 year plan to end homelessness. Danna Bolderon and Wilfred Gallien both were on hand to explain their various departments that host benefits for veterans. Gallien shared very personal experiences about how the VA helped him go from being homeless 7 years ago to achieving a Masters Degree and going on to achieve his Doctorate.

Roy Weldon, Commander of POST 7321 VFW Lake Charles, plans on having many more events like this to inform SWLA veterans.