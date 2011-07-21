Former Cowgirl Back with Softball Team

LAKE CHARLES (AP) - Former Cowgirl first baseman, Heather
Mosser has been promoted to assistant coach after spending last
season as a student coach. Mosser replaces Robyn Siliga.
Mosser, a transfer from Temple Junior College, was a two-time
All-Southland Conference performer while playing for the Cowgirls
during the 2009 and 2010 seasons.
Mosser led the team with a .377 on base percent as a junior and
tied for a team high three homeruns. She was second on the team
with 23 RBI's, 28 walks and was sixth on the team with a .233
batting average.
Mosser batted .273 as a senior with a .378 slugginf percent, 26
RBI's and three homeruns. Mosser was also selected to the Southland
Conference All-Tournament team.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.