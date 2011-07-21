Former Cowgirl Back with Softball Team

LAKE CHARLES (AP) - Former Cowgirl first baseman, Heather

Mosser has been promoted to assistant coach after spending last

season as a student coach. Mosser replaces Robyn Siliga.

Mosser, a transfer from Temple Junior College, was a two-time

All-Southland Conference performer while playing for the Cowgirls

during the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Mosser led the team with a .377 on base percent as a junior and

tied for a team high three homeruns. She was second on the team

with 23 RBI's, 28 walks and was sixth on the team with a .233

batting average.

Mosser batted .273 as a senior with a .378 slugginf percent, 26

RBI's and three homeruns. Mosser was also selected to the Southland

Conference All-Tournament team.