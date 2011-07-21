CPSO arrests man for forcible rape

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On June 21, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from Iowa Police Department who had recovered a 16 year old run-away girl who disclosed she engaged in sexual conduct with Steve A. Guillory, 58, of Lake Charles, during the 3 weeks she was reported as a run-away.

The investigation revealed Guillory took the 16 year old girl into his home.

The girl advised detectives while staying with Guillory he forced her into having sexual intercourse on more than one occasion.

After a month long investigation, Guillory was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on July 21, and charged with forcible rape; and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $30,000.