Port Barre Man with Lake Charles ties missing

The following is a news release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office :

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office needs help in locating a Port Barre man who was reported missing.

Dale A. Lafleur was last seen leaving his residence at 2680 Bayou Road, Port Barre, LA at approximately 5:00 PM on July 13, 2011, driving a Mazda Miata (Louisiana handicap plate number 320729), headed toward Highway 190.

The vehicle has a black soft top and is blue with grey primer.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dale A. Lafleur, please call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516.