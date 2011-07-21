KPLC 7News launches new iPhone, Android apps

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - KPLC 7News has launched new apps for iPhone and Android devices.



Our new apps, launched in the app store and market in July 2011, feature more news content, more video and a display that can be tailored to your preferences.



When you download the new KPLC 7News app, you will instantly notice there are many more stories on the home page. Click on one of the stories and you will easily be able to share a story you like via email, SMS, Facebook, or Twitter. You can also save a story in your "My View" section so you can view it later.



Our Weather section has been streamlined for easy use. Inside, you can get the forecast for the next 10 days in just one click.



In our "More" section, you'll find sports news and scores, headlines from around the state and region.



If you love video, the new app has a lot for you to love. Inside the section, we have our latest news and weather videos.



If you see news, send it in using the new My Report feature, which interacts directly with KPLC ViewerNet! Just snap your photo or video and send it in under the contribute tab. You can also browse all of the photos our viewers have sent in under the Community Gallery.



You can download the app right now by clicking the links below.



This is a whole new app - not an update - so your will need to delete your old .



[Download the new KPLC 7News iPhone App]

[Download the new KPLC 7News Android App]



Here are answers to some Frequently Asked Questions:



1) What happens to the old KPLC 7News app?

That app is going away at the end of July. You need to download and install this new free app to continue to receive breaking news notifications from 7News.



2) Will the new app automatically replace the old app?

No. You must download and install this new app. You are welcome to delete the old app at any time.



3) Why do the stories not refresh when I reopen the app?

The app does not automatically refresh when you reopen it. To refresh the story listings on the app, pull the screen down (like you do with the Facebook app) until the screen begins to refresh. You can also manually close the app and relaunch it.



4) Is there an iPad app?

No, not yet. We are working on that and hope to have something available later this year.



5) What about an app for Blackberry?

We are working on that and hope to have something ready in the near future.



6) What about an app for Windows mobile devices?

At this time, we do not have plans to make an app for Windows.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.