Orleck deferred from ballot for 4th time

The fate of the U.S.S. Orleck remains in the balance. The Lake Charles City Council was supposed to consider putting it on the November ballot for voters to decide if the ship should be moved to North I-10 Beach at the foot of the bridge.

The city deferred the item for a fourth time because the Orleck Foundation still has not organized a business plan or got a recommendation from the Downtown Development Authority. The item will go back before the council at their next regular meeting on August 3rd. If it's not put before voters the Orleck will have one year to move the ship from Lake Charles.

