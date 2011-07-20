City makes way for medical community

Just off Nelson Road at Imperial Boulevard 41 acres of property will soon be the home to Imperial Pointe Medical Community. A mix of residential and business the centerpiece of the project will be two hospitals.

"A rehab hospital will be the smaller one and the larger one will be a hospital for surgical use primarily," explained Robert Barras, Architect.

With a potential $200,000,000 development the Lake Charles City Council unanimously annexed the 41 acres, but not without concerns from nearby residents.

"I am in support of the development that is going on there with the provision that fences and a buffer zone be provided to protect the residents from noise and other pollution," said one resident.

According to Barras the development will exercise smart planning in respect to its neighbors.

"We will have a buffer zone near the neighborhood and only one story buildings will be built along that adjacent property. We will also shield lighting so any commercial parking lot lighting will be focused back toward the neighborhood," said Barras.

To accommodate for more parking a four-story parking garage will eventually be built and screened by condos and businesses. Developer Rocky Robin said they've had success with two other such communities - one in Opelousas, the other in Hammond. Robin said he is glad to be working back in Lake Charles.

"I love Lake Charles. I had a big investment one time in Lake Charles with the Power Center. I helped develop about 50% of the Power Center. I'm looking forward to this project," said Robin.

The hospitals are still in the design phase, but they look to break ground within the next year. Construction will take a total of two years with other components to follow.

In total the project will encompass 76 acres. Meanwhile developers said they're in discussion now with Houston-based Hospital Investment Group to operate the hospitals.

