Moss Bluff man accused of burglarizing cars

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Lake Charles – On Wednesday, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a house on Joe Miller Road in Moss Bluff in regard to a man breaking into multiple vehicles in the area.

While in route to the location of the burglaries, deputies were notified that the owner of one of the burglarized vehicles was in a foot pursuit with the suspect, later identified as Devin P. Vezinat, 17, 1484 Joe Miller Road, Lot # 1, Moss Bluff. Vezinat was quickly located and apprehended by deputies at his house.

During the investigation deputies were able to identify at least six different residences where a total of ten unlocked vehicles were burglarized. Deputies recovered a semi-automatic handgun, an iPod, a GPS and approximately $200 cash. Vezinat confirmed to detectives he had stolen items from the unlocked vehicles in the area.

Vezinat was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 8 counts of simple burglary; 8 counts of theft under $500; and theft of a firearm.

Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $21,000.

CPSO Detective John Casarez is the lead investigator on this case.