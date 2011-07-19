Astros Hold off Nationals

HOUSTON (AP) - Clint Barmes homered and drove in three runs and

Michael Bourn added three RBIs to help starter J.A. Happ break a

seven-game losing streak in the Houston Astros' 7-6 win over the

Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Happ (4-11) yielded seven hits and five runs with four walks in

5 2-3 innings to break the career-long skid and win for the first

time since May 14.

Barmes hit his two-run shot in the second inning and added a run

on a single in the fourth. Bourn pushed Houston's lead to 6-2 in

the fourth with a two-run double. His run-scoring single in the

sixth made it 7-5 after Washington scored three in the sixth.

Michael Morse and Jerry Hairston Jr. both homered and had three

hits and two RBIs for the Nationals.