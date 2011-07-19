DeQuincy Industrial Airpark takes off

DeQuincy Industrial Airpark will begin expansion on its taxiway within the next few weeks.

Planes end up crowding the runway because the taxiway is shorter than the 5,000 foot runway.

Airpark Manage Mary Jo Bayles said that the expansion will make more room on the runway so planes won't have to share it and cause traffic.

The money for the expansion project came from grants from the federal government and state government.

"Ninety-five percent [came from] Federal FAA and then five percent that the state kicked in so it's no cost to the city of DeQuincy," Bayles said.

The project should be completed by Feb. 12, 2012.

