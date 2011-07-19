Brothers arrested for burglary, theft of pharmacy

Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men they say burglarized and stole items from a Moss Bluff pharmacy early Monday morning.

Deputies were called to the pharmacy in reference to a possible burglary around 1:00 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the back of the business was damaged. They checked the store for possible suspects, but none were found.

The pharmacy owner arrived and accessed video surveillance footage. The video captured a truck ramming the back door of the building before two men entered the pharmacy and stole several items.

Officials say the two men in the video are 43-year-old Carlton G. Monceaux of Cameron and 38-year-old Charles A. Monceaux of Moss Bluff.

The brothers were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. They were charged with simple burglary of a pharmacy, theft under $500 and simple criminal damage to property.

A judge set their bonds at $7,750.

All items were recovered and returned to the pharmacy.

