Lake Charles man arrested for third offense DWI

A deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Lake Charles man during a traffic stop early Sunday morning after he determined he was driving while intoxicated.

On July 17, a CPSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by 36-year-old Eric D. Malbrough.

When the deputy approached the car and spoke with Malbrough, he says he detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath in addition to slow, slurred speech.

According to the deputy, Malbrough admitted that he had been drinking prior to driving. He was given a breath intoxilyzer test and officials say his reading was over the legal limit.

Malbrough was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and was charged with DWI third offense, driving under DWI suspension and a traffic violation.

A judge set his bond at $6,500.

