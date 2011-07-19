7-year-old girl rushes to get man help - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

7-year-old girl rushes to get man help

A young girl is being credited for helping to possibly save an elderly man's life on Tuesday morning in the 3800 block of Heard Road in Lake Charles.

While on her way to visit a friend across the street, Chloe Pitre, 7, saw a man sitting in a truck in a neighbor's driveway. At first, nothing seemed out of the ordinary. She had seen the man pulling into that very driveway on several occasions.

Chloe continued on to Becky Ryder's home. Becky's granddaughter and Chloe's friend, Bree, was visiting.

"They played for a couple of hours at least," said Becky. "They jumped on the trampoline. They played school. Then, [Chloe] decided she'd go home."

It was while on her way home when Chloe noticed the man still inside of his truck.

"I didn't see him get out," said Chloe. "Then it started to rain."

All the windows in the truck were rolled up and the doors were shut.

"I didn't know if he had pain or not because he kept on putting his hand over his forehead," she said.

Sensing something was wrong, Chloe ran inside of her house to tell her older siblings (mom was at work). One of her siblings was asleep and the either didn't believe her.

Chloe ran back across the street to Becky Ryder's home.

"She said ‘Ms. Becky, there's a man in that truck over there and he's been there a long time,'" recalled Becky. 

"I could see the truck but I couldn't see the man. So we walked over there and sure enough, the windows were rolled up and the man was sweating profusely.

"He held his head to the side and his right eye was closed partially and he just couldn't be coherent," continued Becky.

The man appears to have suffered some type of stroke.

Becky quickly called 911 and minutes later an ambulance arrived to rush the man to a local hospital.

The owner of the driveway in which the man was parked is confined to a wheelchair. He says the victim is actually a friend of his who visits several times a week, helping him run errands.

He said he wasn't aware his friend had even pulled into his driveway and says it's the second time his friend has suffered a stroke.

There is no word on the victim's condition.

Meanwhile, others are praising Chloe for her quick action with noticing the man and getting him help.

"I'm so proud of her. I sure am," said Becky. "She did the right thing."

Chloe told 7 News she knew the man was "good" and "didn't want him to be hurt."

She credits her mother for teaching her about getting an adult whenever she sensed something wrong and she hopes other kids would do the same.

