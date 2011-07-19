LSU to hear from NCAA Tuesday at 2PM

The NCAA Committee on Infractions will hold a 2 p.m. conference call today with LSU.
The infractions concern a two year investigation of LSU concerning the program's secondary violations involving the recruitment, housing and transportation of 2009 signee Akiem Hicks and the assistant coach who recruited him - D.J. McCarthy.
