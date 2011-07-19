Ville Platte man arrested for animal cruelty charges

A Ville Platte man is facing fourteen counts of animal cruelty after an investigation by officials with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials say a tip brought them to the home of Calvin Freeman. They found numerous dogs there without adequate food, water and shelter. They were all in need of immediate medical attention.

Twenty dogs were removed from the home, and fourteen of those had to be euthanized due to the severity of their condition.

The remaining dogs are being cared for by the Humane Society.

Freeman was arrested and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on fourteen counts of animal cruelty.

