Autism awareness one diaper at a time

Changing dirty diapers may not be the most fun part of parenting, but it comes with the territory. A vast majority of parents choose disposable diapers over the reusable counterparts, but, thanks to a renewed interest among consumers in green-friendly products, the gap is narrowing.

Tereson Dupuy, founder and CEO of Lafayette based cloth diaper company FuzziBunz, said, "people have this old fashioned mindset that [cloth diapers use] pins and plastic pants and it's gross."

She is using her company to benefit a cause close to her heart, Autism. Doctors diagnosed Dupuy's son Eden at age 8 with Asperger's Syndrome, which is part of the Autism spectrum of disorders. She said Eden suffered from severe rashes as a baby and that the chemicals in disposable diapers reacted with his sensitive skin. She added, "these children are very sensitive to sensory items that touch their skin, clothing, food, allergies."

Rumors fly among bloggers and parents about chemicals in diapers somehow causing Autism symptoms, but so far no research supports the theory. Dupuy said she would rather leave that correlation to experts.

Dupuy invented her own cloth diaper to combat her son's sensitive skin made from polar fleece and aptly named FuzziBunz.

"I was not a domestic goddess. This was not my thing and that's why I had to invent something that worked for me because what was old fashioned did not work for me. I'm a modern woman," said Dupuy.

Now she is using her product to raise awareness about Autism. $1 of the proceeds from the sale of the "light it up blue" colored FuzziBunz diaper will go to the awareness organization Autism Speaks.

"This month I think we've raised about $2,500." Dupuy hopes to raise $30,000 or $40,000 in a year's time for the organization. Each diaper runs about $20 and is reusable.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.