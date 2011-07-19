Astros Fall Again

HOUSTON (AP) - Michael Morse and Ryan Zimmerman homered and

Zimmerman drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning to give the

Washington Nationals a 5-2 win over the Houston Astros on Monday

night.

Laynce Nix added a pair of insurance runs with an RBI single

after Zimmerman's hit in the ninth.

Roger Bernadina singled to start the inning before advancing to

second on a sacrifice bunt by Danny Espinosa. Zimmerman's grounder

rolled just out of reach of a diving Jeff Keppinger and into the

outfield to allow Bernadina to score and chase Houston starter

Jordan Lyles (0-5).

The Astros' rookie allowed five hits and four runs with six

strikeouts in the longest outing of his career to remain winless in

ninth career start.