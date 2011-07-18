Singer residents arrested for drug charges

A man and woman were arrested in Beauregard Parish on Sunday for multiple drug charges and cruelty to a juvenile.

Officials with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 40-year-old Bryon Marler and 28-year-old Brandi Deal - both of Singer - on Sunday.

Both were charged with operation of a clandestine lab, possession of drug paraphernalia, production and manufacturing of marijuana and cruelty to a juvenile.

The charges come after an investigation by the Narcotics Task Force in Beauregard Parish.

Marler and Deal were taken to the Beauregard Parish Jail. The bond for each was set at $95,000.

