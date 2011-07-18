Holden man arrested for burglary, theft - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Holden man arrested for burglary, theft

Patrick S. Meyers (Source: CPSO) Patrick S. Meyers (Source: CPSO)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Holden man was arrested by authorities on Thursday after their investigation found he allegedly stole several items - including two firearms - from a home in Lake Charles.

On July 14, authorities with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Claude Hebert Road in Lake Charles in response to a burglary that happened the day before.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim who said a television, a 12 gauge shotgun and a .22 caliber rifle were stolen from his home.

The victim told deputies that 25-year-old Patrick S. Meyers of Holden - an acquaintance - had been staying at his home for a few days before the burglary.

Authorities say during their investigation, Meyers told them he forcibly entered the house and took the items.

Meyers was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with simple burglary, theft over $500, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A judge set his bond at $8,000.

The items were recovered and returned to the owner.

